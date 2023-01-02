Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in December

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Emmi Stock Performance
EMLZF remained flat at $726.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $726.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $855.77. Emmi has a 52-week low of $726.00 and a 52-week high of $1,200.00.
Emmi Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emmi (EMLZF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Emmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.