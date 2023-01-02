ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.32

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. ELIS has a market cap of $64.44 million and $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 0% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00037425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00226785 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32219562 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

