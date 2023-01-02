Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $2,551,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 687,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,054,920. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 227,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Element Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.19. 30,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,686. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.69 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

