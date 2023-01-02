Electroneum Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $35.52 million and $22,347.66 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,936,299,659 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

