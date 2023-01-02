Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Short Interest Down 16.2% in December

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 3,450,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 217,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $46,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,493,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,386 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $6,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after acquiring an additional 525,277 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 114.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 771,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 411,704 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 95.1% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 695,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 339,209 shares during the period.

Shares of EWTX traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.94. 161,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,206. The firm has a market cap of $565.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of -0.22. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

Further Reading

