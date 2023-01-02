eCash (XEC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.01 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $431.52 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,734.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.00596535 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00250889 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00039880 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000603 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,268,804,673,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.