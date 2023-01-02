EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Short Interest Down 30.2% in December

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 97,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

EBET Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBET traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.63. 1,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,924. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. EBET has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in EBET during the 2nd quarter worth $737,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EBET by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EBET by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EBET by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EBET by 3,851.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 101,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

EBET Company Profile

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

