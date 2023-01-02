Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Up 16.5% in December

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,691. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $12.27.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 121,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

