EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11.76 Million

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. EAC has a total market cap of $11.76 million and approximately $9,172.19 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EAC has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.17 or 0.00449188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020883 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000882 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018202 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03915823 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,692.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

