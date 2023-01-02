E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 75,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 736,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in E-Home Household Service by 174.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 531,011 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter worth $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the first quarter worth $33,000.

E-Home Household Service Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EJH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 603,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,407. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18. E-Home Household Service has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

