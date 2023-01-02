Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Short Interest Update

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the November 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DRQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,137. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $921.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.93 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 13,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $330,842.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,846.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $330,842.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,846.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 6,945 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $169,666.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,378.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,951 shares of company stock valued at $584,987. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 2,352.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dril-Quip by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

