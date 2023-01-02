Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dowa Stock Performance

DWMNF stock remained flat at $30.75 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. Dowa has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93.

Dowa Company Profile

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

