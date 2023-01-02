Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,806. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.