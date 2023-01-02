Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Bought by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,823 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 5.1% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,823,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,838,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,709,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $33.48 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77.

