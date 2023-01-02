DigiByte (DGB) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $126.74 million and $2.57 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,719.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000429 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00448944 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020918 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.15 or 0.00886078 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00096515 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00594861 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005973 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00253543 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,916,968,282 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
