dForce USD (USX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $699.87

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $204.89 million and $699.87 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00006078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00448737 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00032272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020863 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000860 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018192 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000234 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00010865 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $845.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

