dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $204.89 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $204.89 million and approximately $751.54 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00006080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99856247 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,344.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

