Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,590,000 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 10,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.70) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.83) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.96) to €14.00 ($14.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 40.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,407,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,246,000 after buying an additional 23,647,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,269,000 after buying an additional 1,820,736 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 46,173,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,149,000 after buying an additional 5,232,371 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,245,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,289,000 after buying an additional 2,384,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,742,000. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.8 %

DB stock opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

