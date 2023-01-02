Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,133 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.98 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $51.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

