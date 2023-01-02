Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 605,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,119,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $905,000. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 152,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 78,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19.

