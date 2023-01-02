Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $2,669,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.03.

NFLX stock opened at $294.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $614.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.65 and its 200 day moving average is $245.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

