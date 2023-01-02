Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Up 32.7% in December

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Destiny Media Technologies Price Performance
DSNY stock remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 1.23.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
