Dero Price Reaches $3.99 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $3.99 or 0.00023835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $52.49 million and $94,826.06 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,724.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00446544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00890201 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00096584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00598265 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00250341 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,166,757 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.