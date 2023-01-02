DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.58 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. DEI has a market cap of $2.58 billion and $9,104.40 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00423611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000868 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018040 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

