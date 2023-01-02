DEI (DEI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11,701.84

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, DEI has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $2.57 billion and approximately $11,701.84 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00448737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020863 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000860 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018192 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

