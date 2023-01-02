Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

Shares of DFMTF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. 34,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,219. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Defense Metals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Get Defense Metals alerts:

About Defense Metals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.