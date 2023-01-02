DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Hits $0.0011

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $615,702.25 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

