Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in December

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 341,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Deep Yellow Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DYLLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. 90,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,185. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Deep Yellow has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.90.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deep Yellow (DYLLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.