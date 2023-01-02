Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in December

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the November 30th total of 341,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Deep Yellow Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DYLLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. 90,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,185. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Deep Yellow has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

