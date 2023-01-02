Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Down 37.7% in December

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the November 30th total of 179,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Datasea at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Datasea alerts:

Datasea Price Performance

Datasea stock remained flat at $1.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,524. Datasea has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea ( NASDAQ:DTSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 232.73%.

(Get Rating)

Datasea Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.