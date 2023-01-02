Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lifted by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,185,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,776 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 9.8% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $306,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 130.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.12. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.23. The stock has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.