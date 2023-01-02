Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Meritage Portfolio Management’s 9th Largest Position

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.5% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 130.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.42. The stock had a trading volume of 51,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,298. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

