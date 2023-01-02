Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Update

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,500 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the November 30th total of 435,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,915.0 days.

Daicel Price Performance

DACHF stock remained flat at $6.12 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. Daicel has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $6.56.

Daicel Company Profile

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, and Europe. It operates through Medical/Healthcare, Smart, Safety, Materials, Engineering Plastics, and Others segments. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and thickener for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements; and chiral and achiral columns, chiral reagents, bio reagents, and DNA and RNA-based probes, as well as analytical/purification/synthesis/formulation services, and analytical tools services for pharmaceuticals.

