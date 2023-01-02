Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Critical Comparison

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) and Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exponent and Cyber Apps World’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $466.27 million 10.76 $101.20 million $1.90 52.15 Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$1.50 million ($0.02) -5.00

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Cyber Apps World. Cyber Apps World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exponent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Exponent has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyber Apps World has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Exponent and Cyber Apps World, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exponent presently has a consensus price target of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.10%. Given Exponent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Exponent is more favorable than Cyber Apps World.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Exponent shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Exponent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Cyber Apps World shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exponent and Cyber Apps World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 20.06% 27.40% 16.50% Cyber Apps World N/A -190.38% -133.24%

Summary

Exponent beats Cyber Apps World on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 technical disciplines to solve pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc. develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. It offers LytSpid, an application that provides smartphone-based local delivery services; SmartSaveNow, a real-time price comparison website; and Bazaar Online, an online market platform for buying and selling various items. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

