CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%.

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 21,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,517.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 721,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,576.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. State Street Corp raised its position in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.28% of CVD Equipment worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

