CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $39.55

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $14.34 million and approximately $39.55 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CV SHOTS

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00546248 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $47.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

