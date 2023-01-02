CUBE Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $36.25 Million (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $36.25 million and $782.26 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CUBE has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CUBE Profile

CUBE launched on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

