CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Update

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,500 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 515,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS remained flat at $57.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,958. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.50.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 81.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CSG Systems International by 8,857.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

