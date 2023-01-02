Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (CHBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS CHBH opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.41. Croghan Bancshares has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $72.75.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings accounts.

