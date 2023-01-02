Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (CHBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.56.
Croghan Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %
OTCMKTS CHBH opened at $56.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.41. Croghan Bancshares has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $72.75.
Croghan Bancshares Company Profile
