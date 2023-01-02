Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 30,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd Andrew Goergen sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $53,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 304,616 shares in the company, valued at $639,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $35,367 and sold 64,040 shares worth $133,087. Corporate insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crexendo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 29,896 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 19.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crexendo Stock Up 5.0 %

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

CXDO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.90. 27,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,795. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crexendo will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crexendo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

