Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Core One Labs Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLABF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,134. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. Core One Labs has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.81.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company. The company focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. Its CannaStrips technology produces infused strips that allow for bioavailability of cannabis constituents.

