Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Core One Labs Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CLABF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,134. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. Core One Labs has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.81.
About Core One Labs
