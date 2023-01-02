Contrasting AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial -334.33% -1.37% -1.19% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sunlight Financial and AMTD Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 1 1 4 0 2.50 AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus price target of $3.46, indicating a potential upside of 168.09%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

29.6% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunlight Financial and AMTD Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 1.45 -$153.43 million ($4.40) -0.29 AMTD Digital $25.29 million 73.17 $27.51 million N/A N/A

AMTD Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunlight Financial.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Its platform monitors portfolio companies, such as tracking of business and technology development, competitive landscape, latest technological trends, risk exposure, and financial analysis. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. AMTD Digital Inc. is a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

