Constellation (DAG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $90.37 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $90.37 million and $307,782.18 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Constellation has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs.
Buying and Selling Constellation
