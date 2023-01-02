Conflux Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.20 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $47.34 million and $1.20 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,719.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00446616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.77 or 0.00889834 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00096435 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.00598362 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00250311 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02213082 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,064,400.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

