Conflux (CFX) Hits Market Cap of $47.39 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $47.39 million and $1.82 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,733.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00449860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.60 or 0.00888058 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00096702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.00595784 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00252033 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02213082 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,064,400.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.