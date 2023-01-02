Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGEN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Compugen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 68,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Trading Up 5.2 %

Compugen stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.48.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.