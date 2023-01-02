Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Short Interest Update

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,400 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 370,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Codiak BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDAK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,841. Codiak BioSciences has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.05. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 51.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.51%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAK. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 542.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,013,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $782,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $767,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 35.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 3,540,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 933,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

CDAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Codiak BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.