Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Short Interest Update

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,400 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 370,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Codiak BioSciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CDAK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,841. Codiak BioSciences has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.05. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 51.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.51%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CDAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
About Codiak BioSciences
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.
