Citigroup Downgrades Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Airports of Thailand Public Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIPUY opened at $21.46 on Thursday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments.

