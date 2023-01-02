Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Short Interest Update

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

CB stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.60. The stock had a trading volume of 95,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,375. Chubb has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $223.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.52. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.