Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 90.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDSVF. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS LDSVF traded down $205.04 on Monday, hitting $9,985.60. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10,128.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10,146.61. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a twelve month low of $9,050.00 and a twelve month high of $13,234.84.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.