China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Eastern Airlines Trading Up 0.8 %

CEA opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.84. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.68) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

